Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want Archie, Lilibet to become 'closer' with royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have expressed their desire for Archie and Lilibet to become 'closer' with the royal family particularly their grandfather King Charles.



According to a report by Daily Express UK, per Cheat Sheet, “Charles and Camilla have very good relationships with their other grandchildren”, the source claimed and added “And everyone is keen for them to have a stronger bond with Harry and Meghan’s kids, Archie and Lili.”

The insider told the publication, “Both Harry and Meghan are keen for the children to become closer with Harry’s family.”

Meghan and Harry’s kids last visited Britain in June 2022 and spent time with the royal family when the California-based royals traveled to UK to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

Meanwhile, there are claims Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly extended olive branch to Meghan and Harry by urging them to bring Archie and Lilibet to UK when they visit.

Speaking to The Mirror recently, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed Kate and William reached out to Meghan and Harry and asked them to bring their children to the UK to visit as the future queen battles cancer.