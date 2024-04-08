 
King Charles facing a massive 'purge' amid incoming solar eclipse

Web Desk
April 08, 2024

A psychic tarot reader has just offered her own insights into the current mental and energetic state of the British Royal Family.

For those unversed, the tarot reader has pulled these cards a few weeks after Kate Middleton announced her battle against preventative chemotherapy and King Charles began public service for the first time since his own private treatments.

All of this has been shared in a YouTube video by a famed psychic.

She began everything by referencing the incoming hierophant card and pulled an incoming purge.

The topic arose with her highlighting the influence of eclipses and portals on relationships and personal lives.

She was even quoted saying, “We go through that during these times when all our stuff comes up, all our shadow and that can come up in emotions, feelings, illness, blocks, difficulties, [and] cancellations in order to make space for the light that wants to come in.”

