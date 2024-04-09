Meghan Markle's true feelings over feud with Kate Middleton exposed

A royal expert has disclosed Meghan Markle’s true feelings about her feud with sister-in-law Kate Middleton as the Princess of Wales battles cancer.



Royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed that Meghan does not feel guilty about her feud with the future queen.

Quinn noted: "Meghan doesn’t feel guilty about Kate, because she feels that Kate should’ve been the one person in the Royal Family to back her against every difficulty.”

The royal commentator went on to explain, “Apart from anything else, Meghan knew Kate was an outsider, so she just couldn’t understand why Kate always towed the royal line rather than supporting her, Meghan, the other outsider."

Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis has been a ‘real shock’ for Meghan, but she can see no way to patch up the relationship simply because it has become so 'poisonous', he further said, according to GB News

"She also doesn’t want people saying that she is trying to make things up with Kate just because Kate is ill."

Archie and Lilibet doting mother still feels the Princess was in the wrong and should apologise before they try to build bridges, the royal author further claims.

