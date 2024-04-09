Robert Downey Jr.'s wife Susan debunks major misbelief about his addiction

Robert Downey Jr.’s has been sober since he began dating his wife Susan in 2003

Robert Downey Jr. recently credited his wife Susan for turning his life around when he battled drug abuse. Now, his wife says the Oscar winner also paved the way for who she is now.

During his acceptance speech for his Oscar for Best Supporting actor in Oppenheimer, Robert said his wife "loved me back to life." But Susan says she can’t be solely credited for the Iron Man star’s recovery.

"Everybody loves the simple narrative of somehow I came in and turned his life around and blah, blah, blah," she told Esquire.

"But I can tell you that I would never be who I am without him in my life. His trajectory is just the easier one to chart because he’s had to live his ups and downs in public," she continued.

She revealed that she also had to change things about herself after she began dating the Avengers star. She said: "When we met, we were fortunate that he was in a place where he was open to do things differently than he had historically. But you know what? So was I."

Robert met Susan in 2003 when the duo were working on Gothika and they began dating. She insisted that he get sober if he wanted to be with her.

"I said, 'This isn't gonna work.' I made it clear that to stay with me, nothing could happen," Susan told Harper's Bazaar in 2009.