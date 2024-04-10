Prince Harry misses ‘uncomplicated' Kate, fears upsetting Meghan

Prince Harry is reportedly stuck in between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex, who is currently worried about his family health crisis including Kate and King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, cannot take major steps without Meghan’s approval.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn said: "He really misses that warm, uncomplicated relationship, and he is torn between loyalty to his wife and regrets about the loss of the woman he was so close to. Losing Kate was Harry's second great loss after losing his mother."

Meanwhile, a source tells OK!: "It's now got to the point where Meghan doesn't want to come to the UK with the children. She just doesn't feel safe.”

They add: "The situation is now about whether the family should attend with increased security or Harry should go it alone."

"Harry doesn't want to keep making solo trips to the UK," the source claim.