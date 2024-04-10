Olivia Rodrigo praises Jewel during final New York 'GUTS' tour concert

Olivia Rodrigo just concluded the North American leg of her GUTS World Tour with a special guest appearance.



According to a video posted by one of Rodrigo’s fans on X, formerly Twitter, the Traitor singer shared the stage with none other than the singer, Jewel.

On the 21-year-old’s fourth consecutive show, held at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, she sang with Jewel, a duet version of the latter’s early hits, You Were Meant for Me.

"She is such an incredible songwriter. When I first started writing my songs, I would listen to her album Pieces of You before I went to bed," the Vampire performer could be heard saying in the video.

Introducing Jewel to her spectators, "She’s incredible, and it’s such an honor that she’s here with me tonight," Rodrigo added.

The musicians stood side-by-side as they strummed guitars and sang the melancholic lyrics of the song.

After Olivia Rodrigo’s show, Jewel took to her official Instagram account to repost several fan-recorded videos of the moment with a caption on one of the videos that read, "so much fun."