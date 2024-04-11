Halle Berry shares kids' reaction to new horror film 'Never Let Go'

Halle Berry recently disclosed that her 10-year-old son won't be watching her latest horror flick, Never Let Go.

According to PEOPLE report, speaking at the 2024 CinemaCon, the Catwoman actress explained that her son's previous reaction to a scary movie trailer had led to a year-long nightmares.

Berry, who shares her son and a 16-year-old daughter with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, expressed concern over the potential impact of the film on her son's mental well-being.

"My son would have nightmares for a very long time, so no. I mean, he saw a trailer of a scary movie and it took us a year to get him to go to bed by himself, so he won't be seeing it," she said.

However, the Die Another Day actress believes her daughter will enjoy it.

She further said about the movie, "I learned that from this movie, my children are my most valued treasures."

The film, Never Let Go is reportedly set to release on September 27, 2024.