Meghan Markle's demands for reconciliation with royal family revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reported extended an olive branch to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry by urging them to bring their kids Archie and Lilibet to UK for visit.



A royal expert has claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are making efforts to mend the rift with the California-based royal couple, but Meghan is not quite ready to bury the hatchet.

Royal expert Tom Quinn has also disclosed Meghan Markle’s two demands that are preventing reconciliation.

Speaking to the Mirror, the royal expert claims: "Harry would like a reconciliation, but supports his wife completely and until she feels that the Royal family have been sufficiently nice to her - and grovelingly apologised for the past - it's not going to happen."

Quinn went on to claim, "There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK.”

"William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to makeup, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far", he added.