 
menu

Simon Cowell's straight forward response to Sharon Osbourne's brutal remarks

By
Web Desk
|

April 13, 2024

Simon Cowell and Sharon Osbourne worked together on X Factor between 2004 and 2017
Simon Cowell and Sharon Osbourne worked together on X Factor between 2004 and 2017

Simon Cowell had a six word response to Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh’s remarks about him while they were in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

During Sharon’s stay in the CBB house, she didn’t hold back on her opinion of her former friend. She blamed Simon for not renewing her X Factor contract and costing her a gig on the American version of The Masked Singer.

“I missed a huge gig. That's why I was furious. I went mad when they told me and then he called me," she said.

She added: "He would not call Louis or I. He is very, what’s the word? Snotty. Simon just is. He has his little posse around him, the same people he’s had for years, and that’s who he talks to. He’s not really one of these guys who’ll be like, 'Hey great. You’ve given us a call. How are you doing? Yada, yada, yada. He’s not one of those ‘checking in’ on friends to see if you’re doing OK. We were, in the beginning, the three of us, really close friends. But then he kind of left our group and went on. But no, he’s weird as far as friends go. Very, very closed off."

Amanda Holden, who works with the music mogul on Britain’s Got Talent, supported him and told Mail Online: “I hated seeing certain people in a reality show dissing Simon – he’s the person who’s given them all the chances, given them a lot of money and a lifestyle they probably wouldn’t have had.”

However, Simon seemed unbothered by her and Louis’ remarks and only gave a short response to OK! Magazine, saying, “I think they could both win.” 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William likely to break royal precedent amid plans to resume duties

Prince William likely to break royal precedent amid plans to resume duties
Prince Harry ‘digs deep' into ‘own angst' during speech at charity event video

Prince Harry ‘digs deep' into ‘own angst' during speech at charity event
Prince William breaks silence as Meghan Markle, Harry announce new Netflix projects

Prince William breaks silence as Meghan Markle, Harry announce new Netflix projects
Barry Keoghan fulfills boyfriend duties for Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella

Barry Keoghan fulfills boyfriend duties for Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella
Meghan Markle blocking Prince Harry from engaging in peace talks with Kate Middleton, William

Meghan Markle blocking Prince Harry from engaging in peace talks with Kate Middleton, William
Lilibet, Archie secret weapon to fixing Prince Harry's rift with King Charles, Prince William? video

Lilibet, Archie secret weapon to fixing Prince Harry's rift with King Charles, Prince William?
Sabrina Carpenter talks first heartbreak amid Barry Keoghan romance

Sabrina Carpenter talks first heartbreak amid Barry Keoghan romance
Meghan Markle faces huge blow ahead of UK visit

Meghan Markle faces huge blow ahead of UK visit