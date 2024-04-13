Simon Cowell's straight forward response to Sharon Osbourne's brutal remarks

Simon Cowell and Sharon Osbourne worked together on X Factor between 2004 and 2017

Simon Cowell had a six word response to Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh’s remarks about him while they were in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

During Sharon’s stay in the CBB house, she didn’t hold back on her opinion of her former friend. She blamed Simon for not renewing her X Factor contract and costing her a gig on the American version of The Masked Singer.

“I missed a huge gig. That's why I was furious. I went mad when they told me and then he called me," she said.

She added: "He would not call Louis or I. He is very, what’s the word? Snotty. Simon just is. He has his little posse around him, the same people he’s had for years, and that’s who he talks to. He’s not really one of these guys who’ll be like, 'Hey great. You’ve given us a call. How are you doing? Yada, yada, yada. He’s not one of those ‘checking in’ on friends to see if you’re doing OK. We were, in the beginning, the three of us, really close friends. But then he kind of left our group and went on. But no, he’s weird as far as friends go. Very, very closed off."

Amanda Holden, who works with the music mogul on Britain’s Got Talent, supported him and told Mail Online: “I hated seeing certain people in a reality show dissing Simon – he’s the person who’s given them all the chances, given them a lot of money and a lifestyle they probably wouldn’t have had.”

However, Simon seemed unbothered by her and Louis’ remarks and only gave a short response to OK! Magazine, saying, “I think they could both win.”