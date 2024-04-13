Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spotted having a date as they skip Coachella

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen enjoying date night as they skipped Coachella

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ditched Coachella for some alone time at Sushi Park in Los Angeles for a meal together.

The Grammy winner looked chic in a black top, denim skirt, red bomber jacket, while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end looked dapper in an olive green sweater, pairing it with shorts. The duo both wore sneakers and Taylor completed her look with a tan handbag and her signature red lip.

The couple, who made their relationship public in September last year, walked hand-in-hand and chatted away.

The NFL hunk spotted paparazzi cameras and gave them a serious glare, while the Love Story hitmaker smiled at him during their conversation.

This comes after the Super Bowl winning athlete went to Cincinnati for a live episode of his and Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights. The duo also received an honorary graduation ceremony because they were unable to attend their original one when they were in high school.

Swift is currently enjoying a short break from her Eras tour. The singer, 34, enjoyed a vacation to the Bahamas with Travis.

She will resume her tour in France on May 9 and her beau is ready to be there to support her.

Any chance that I can show my support to her — knowing that she has shown me all the support in the world throughout the season — it's just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay," Travis told Entertainment Tonight.