Prince Edward opens up about ‘trepidation' as he becomes Colonel of Scots Guards

Web Desk
April 15, 2024

Prince Edward is expressing his emotions as he gets assigned as Colonel of the Scots Guards.

The title, that was previously held by the Duke of Kent, will be handed over to the Duke of Edinburgh today after 50 years.

Speaking about his new role, Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest son and King Charles’ brother admitted that the position is a "true honour and one which will forever fill me with great joy".

He then went onto admit that the Colonel role is a "distinct honour" that has come with a "degree of trepidation".

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel James Leask said the Duke has been a "constant in a rapidly changing world, whose loyalty to the regiment and selfless commitment to the country has been an example to us all".

James Leask added: "It marks the end of a remarkable era and the start of a new and exciting chapter."

