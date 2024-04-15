Olivia Rodrigo expresses love for No Doubt after Coachella performance

Olivia Rodrigo surprised fans at Coachella 2024 with an unexpected appearance alongside No Doubt, for a rendition of their iconic track Bathwater.

Following the performance, Rodrigo took to Instagram to share her excitement, posting series of photos from the festival along with the clips of their collaboration.

In her caption, Rodrigo expressed her profound admiration for No Doubt, stating, "I remember hearing bathwater for the first time when I had just started writing songs."



Praising No Doubt and frontwoman Gwen Stefani as 'out of this world,' Rodrigo added, "it totally turned my world on its head and inspires me to this day. was the coolest honor to sing it with @nodoubt and @gwenstefani this weekend at @coachella !!!! they’re out of this world!!!!"

The performance marked the debut performance for both Rodrigo and No Doubt at Coachella, adding to the excitement surrounding the festival.

One of the memorable moments captured on video showed Stefani affectionately referring to the Drivers License singer as her "little vampire," a nod to Rodrigo's hit song Vampire, before embracing her in a hug as they exited the stage.

Rodrigo's attire, tank top adorned with "I <3 ND"—further underscored her admiration for the rock band, solidifying her status as a dedicated fan.