Prince Harry's new feud with William threatening to deepen rift among royal brothers

A new feud is threatening to deepen Prince William and his estranged brother Prince Harry’s rift amid rumours of their reconciliation, the sources have claimed.



According to a report by the Woman’s Day, per the Mirror, Archie and Lilibet doting father, who is set to return to UK for Invictus Games event next month, is furious that William has become so close to their stepmother Queen Camilla following King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Royal expert Tom Quinn told the publication that Harry sees William and Queen Camilla’s new friendship as a “betrayal” of their mum Princess Diana.

Quinn claims, “He really distrusts that William actually gets on rather well now with Camilla.

“Harry will see this as a betrayal. He was shocked when William realised that Camilla, far from being the monster they thought she was when they were children, is actually a rather nice woman.”

The royal expert went on to claim, “For Harry, Camilla was the wicked stepmother back then, and she still is.”