Celine Dion drops first look of her emotional new documentary

April 17, 2024

Celine Dion has unveiled a raw behind-the-scenes look from her new documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.

The documentary explores her ongoing battle with stiff-person syndrome, a rare and incurable disorder that causes fluctuating muscle rigidity and spasms.

Dion's diagnosis was first announced in December 2022, leading her to step back from her performance career to focus on her health.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the My Heart Will Go On crooner shared a touching image and message, emphasizing her determination not to let her illness define her.

Her team shared in caption, "Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness."

"Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit," they added.

The I Am: Celine Dion documentary, which will premiere globally on Prime Video on June 25, 2024, also aims to raise awareness about stiff-person syndrome.

