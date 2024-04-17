 
Meghan Markle new strawberry jam makes odd observation: Read

By
Web Desk

April 17, 2024

Meghan Markle’s first product under new brand label is raising eyebrows.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has launched a strawberry jam as a part of American Riviera Orchard, has statelet fans as she displays it in a basket of lemons

Turning to social media platform X, one user wrote: “Why photograph strawberry jam in a basket of lemons? Why would’t you use strawberries?”

Meanwhile, user @TheWoolPainter wrote: “I’m a little confused as to why she has displayed it in a basket of lemons, wouldn’t you have fresh strawberries to hint at the contents, its freshness and its authenticity?”

Another chimed in : “Who puts strawberry jam in a basket of lemons? Surely that should be lemon curd? Marketing is not Meghan’s forte

This comes as Meghan Markle is reportedly adamant on not returning to UK.

Royal author, Tom Quinn, tells Mirror: "It will be a long time before Meghan reappears in the UK – she has already publicly stated that she will not return to the UK, and her friends insist she is still furious at the way she feels she was treated during her time in Britain."

