Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts to Duke's latest setback

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has reacted after the Duke lost his first appeal bid in challenge over his UK police protection.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the royal author tweeted, “Harry has again lost his legal battle over UK police protection. Why does he really need it as he barely comes to visit and Meghan even less so?”

She went on saying, “Could it be that the couple's popularity is sinking in the US and the UK will help them hang on to being a sort of royal.”

The Duke of Sussex lost his first attempt to appeal against the dismissal of his legal challenge over the British government's decision to take away his police protection when he is in Britain.

Judge Peter Lane said, "The reality of the matter is that the claimant considers he should receive a different approach to his protection whilst in the UK than RAVEC decided he should, based in part on his comparison of his own position with that of others."

"RAVEC, as an expert body, concluded otherwise. It was entitled to do so."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s lawyers have confirmed that the Duke of Sussex would be seeking permission from the Court of Appeal to challenge the decision of Mr Justice Lane.