Omid Scobie shares cryptic post as Prince Harry faces major blow ahead of UK return

By
Web Desk

April 17, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s alleged friend and royal expert Omid Scobie has shared a cryptic post after the Duke lost his first attempt to appeal against the dismissal of his legal challenge over the British government's decision to take away his police protection when he is in Britain.

The author of the Endgame took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted, “When hate sees love, it’ll do anything it can to destroy it.”

Scobie’s tweet came shortly after the judge ruled, "The reality of the matter is that the claimant considers he should receive a different approach to his protection whilst in the UK than RAVEC decided he should, based in part on his comparison of his own position with that of others.

"RAVEC, as an expert body, concluded otherwise. It was entitled to do so."

Meanwhile, commenting on Scobie’s cryptic tweet one fan said, “Light will always shine.”

Another said, “Yep, but love will always, always triumph.”

“One day you will learn not to hate , remember what you give out to the universe you get back ten fold,” the third commented.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is expected to return to UK next month for Invictus Games event.

