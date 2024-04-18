Brad Pitt feels trapped in a nightmare amid Angelina Jolie court case

Brad Pitt feels trapped in a “nightmare” as Angelina Jolie reveals she used to record him while he abused her during their marriage, claimed an insider.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, the Hollywood beauty has threatened to leak recordings of Pitt’s abuse during their ongoing court battle over French winery, Chateau Miraval.

Following the revelation, an insider told Life & Style that while Jolie feels “glad the truth is finally out there,” Pitt “is at his wit’s end, telling friends that this nightmare never ends.”

The Bullet Train star feels that the situation between him and Jolie “keeps getting worse,” spilt the insider.

According to the In Touch Weekly source, “Angelina secretly recorded Brad many times throughout their marriage and has made it clear to him that she’s willing to use them to get back at him.”

They claimed that Jolie intends to “occasionally leak” stories of Pitt’s abuse to the press if their court case does not go her way or if Pitt attempts to approach their children.

In her latest filing in their ongoing French winery case, Jolie claimed that Pitt had abused her long before their now-infamous 2016 plane fight. During that altercation, she previously alleged, the Hollywood star physically assaulted her and verbally abused their kids.

Her new filing read, “While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well.”

