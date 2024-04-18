 
menu

Brad Pitt feels trapped in a nightmare amid Angelina Jolie court case

By
Web Desk

April 18, 2024

Brad Pitt feels trapped in a nightmare amid Angelina Jolie court case
Brad Pitt feels trapped in a nightmare amid Angelina Jolie court case

Brad Pitt feels trapped in a “nightmare” as Angelina Jolie reveals she used to record him while he abused her during their marriage, claimed an insider.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, the Hollywood beauty has threatened to leak recordings of Pitt’s abuse during their ongoing court battle over French winery, Chateau Miraval.

Following the revelation, an insider told Life & Style that while Jolie feels “glad the truth is finally out there,” Pitt “is at his wit’s end, telling friends that this nightmare never ends.”

The Bullet Train star feels that the situation between him and Jolie “keeps getting worse,” spilt the insider.

According to the In Touch Weekly source, “Angelina secretly recorded Brad many times throughout their marriage and has made it clear to him that she’s willing to use them to get back at him.”

They claimed that Jolie intends to “occasionally leak” stories of Pitt’s abuse to the press if their court case does not go her way or if Pitt attempts to approach their children.

In her latest filing in their ongoing French winery case, Jolie claimed that Pitt had abused her long before their now-infamous 2016 plane fight. During that altercation, she previously alleged, the Hollywood star physically assaulted her and verbally abused their kids.

Her new filing read, “While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well.”

More From Entertainment:

Rebecca Ferguson unveils truth behind ‘Mission Impossible' exit

Rebecca Ferguson unveils truth behind ‘Mission Impossible' exit

Shakira NOT serious about new beau Lucien Laviscount: ‘She's focusing on career'

Shakira NOT serious about new beau Lucien Laviscount: ‘She's focusing on career'
Gwyneth Paltrow discusses sacrificing major film roles for her kids

Gwyneth Paltrow discusses sacrificing major film roles for her kids
Katy Perry flaunts Orlando Bloom's 'Lord of the Rings' shirt at Coachella

Katy Perry flaunts Orlando Bloom's 'Lord of the Rings' shirt at Coachella
Henry Cavill jokes about post-credit scenes luck after superman snub

Henry Cavill jokes about post-credit scenes luck after superman snub
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle confused amid King olive branch

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle confused amid King olive branch

Jennifer Garner celebrates 52 birthday with hilarious oven mitts dance

Jennifer Garner celebrates 52 birthday with hilarious oven mitts dance
Prince Harry regrets ‘naivety' as ‘Spare' confessions cause trouble

Prince Harry regrets ‘naivety' as ‘Spare' confessions cause trouble