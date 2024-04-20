Taylor Swift breaks major record with The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Departments has already broken a major record.

In less than 12 hours after its release, Spotify announced on its social media that the pop star’s 11th studio record has become the most-streamed album in a single day which also makes her the most-streamed artist in a single day in the streaming app’s history.

The company also shared that this achievement rounds Taylor’s score to three of her albums becoming the most-streamed now which includes Midnights and 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Before releasing TTPD, Taylor dubbed the album as both “sensational” and “sorrowful” at the same time.

"The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure,” she had written.

Taylor added, “This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that’s left behind is the tortured poetry."