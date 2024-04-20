Meghan Markle could fast track reconciliation with royals with one key move

Meghan Markle could soften media reaction and help a reconciliation with the Royal Family with one move when she visits the U.K. next month.



Meghan is expected to join her husband Prince Harry when he visits the U.K. next month for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in London.

Experts suggest that Meghan should take her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with her on the visit. This will move along a reconciliation with the royals and also keep media scrutiny at bay.

The two kids have only visited England for the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

Now, a PR expert says bringing the kids along could be seen as a "non-verbal olive branch" to the Firm.

"The presence of their children could help to soften public criticism or media backlash (as people are usually kinder when children are involved) - and highlight the familial aspect of their lives, which is relatable to many,” Renae Smith told the Daily Express.

This comes after a royal expert claimed that Prince William and Princess Kate have also insisted to Harry and Meghan that they bring their kids along.

"There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK. William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far," Tom Quinn told The Mirror.