Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make major decision for Lilibet, Archie amid royal rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently announced two new projects for streaming giant Netflix as part of their multi-million deal.



The royal couple announced on their newly-launched website recently “Archewell Productions is pleased to share that two new nonfiction series are in production at Netflix as part of its multi-year overall deal.”

One series, curated by Meghan, will celebrate the joys of cooking & gardening, entertaining, and friendship.

The other, shot primarily at the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida at The USPA National Polo Center, will see Harry showcases his professional polo, the sport he has played since childhood.

Now, insiders have disclosed Meghan and Harry’s plans about their kids Archie and Lilibet regarding their shows appearance.

The sources close to the California-based royals claimed, Archie and Lilibet will not feature in Harry and Meghan's new Netflix shows.

The insiders told The Sun, Meghan and Harry have made firm decision that their children will not appear in their new projects.