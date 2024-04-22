Halle Bailey opens up about post partum depression: 'I'm drowning'

Halle Bailey felt the need to detail her raw postpartum experience after welcoming her first child with boyfriend DDG.



The Little Mermaid actress announced the birth of her baby in January as she had taken to her Instagram account and penned: “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo.”

While she is still gushing over her “perfect” son, Halle opened up about how her postpartum depression makes her feel like she’s “drowning.”

“It almost feels like you're swimming in this ocean that's, like, the biggest waves you've ever felt, and you're trying not to drown, and you're trying to come up for air,” she shared in a candid Snapchat clip which was shared by a fan on Instagram.

She also said that she wanted to share her struggles as she was “triggered” by comments she saw online about her relationship.

“So, honestly, I have severe, severe postpartum. I don't know if any new moms can relate, but it's to the point where it's really bad,” she added.

However, Halle is still thankful for DDG who happens to be “the most amazing daddy in the world.”

Speaking further about her boyfriend of two years, whom she calls “Mumu,” the actress admitted that she “couldn’t have asked for a better person to have a baby with.”