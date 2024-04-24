Meghan Markle calls out Royal family’s ‘double standards’ for glorifying Prince Andrew

Meghan Markle has had enough of the Royal family glorifying the disgraced Prince Andrew while unfairly treating Prince Harry, claimed source.



According to a royal insider, the Duchess of Sussex has called out the Royal family for including the Duke of York in family events and casting Harry aside even though Andrew’s crimes are far worse than his.

They told Bella Magazine that Meghan is “infuriated” with King Charles and the rest of the Royals as Prince Harry’s reputation suffers.

Since stepping down as the senior working royal in 2020, Harry has not been seen in any intimate Royal family events while Andrew’s been welcomed back into the fold despite his connections to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The source noted that Harry’s only fault are his public rants against his family but what Andrew did is far more horrible but the Royals seems to be okay with his past antics.

Speaking with the publication, the insider said Meghan finds the “double standards” to be “glaring,” adding, “Meghan feels that she’s been cast aside and treated like the Wicked Witch of the West. Simply for speaking her mind.”

“Not to mention the way she feels Harry has been treated,” they continued. “He’s received ten times more flak from his family than Andrew ever has. The double standard is glaring.”