Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn finally reacts to ‘Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, whom the singer dated for six years before parting ways in 2023, was “slightly disappointed” by her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.



The album, whose title was allegedly inspired by the Conversations with Friends star WhatsApp group’s name, failed to woo the actor, a source close to him spilt to the Daily Mail.

According to the insider, Alwyn has decided not to publically react to any of the Swift’s songs. However, the source alleged that he still “admires her artistry.”

As for songs referring to their six-year romance, the tipster said the Hollywood actor was not “surprised” she referred to their relationship in the album but was “slightly disappointed.”

“There has been absolutely zero contact between them,” they said. “She did not run these songs by him, but he did not expect her to.”

The insider shared, "Joe has listened to the album, and he is slightly disappointed but not surprised at all," adding, "She didn’t really trash him or defame him. Joe is not going to react to this.”

They added that Alwyn knows the writing process of the Fortnight singer and how she “draws on her relationships” for almost all her tracks, and “he admires her artistry."

But the actor will not entertain any questions regarding her album during his upcoming press tour as he has “truly moved on” from their relationship and is not “holding any grudges” against the popstar, the publication revealed

Throughout their relationship, Swift and Alwyn collaborated on multiple tracks for her Grammy-winning album Folklore, with the actor using the pseudonym William Bowery for his contributions as a co-writer and co-producer.

"He has made a ton of money off the six songs that he wrote for Taylor in the past and he is grateful that their relationship also helped to make him a household name," the tipster stated.