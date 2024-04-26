Brad Pitt’s new girl Ines de Ramon reacts to Angelina Jolie divorce drama

Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend Ines de Ramon finds his ongoing divorce battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie “outrageous,” an insider has claimed.



The jewelry designer thinks her divorce from The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley was smoother compared to Pitt’s “divorce drama” with the Maleficent star.

Speaking on the matter, a source close to the couple said, “While Ines doesn’t get involved, she does see some red flags with the family divide. Her divorce was extremely easy comparatively.”

However, she supports the Fight Club alum and his “effort to be in his kids’ lives,” the insider said, adding, “She’s met Shiloh and Knox briefly and just hopes Brad can continue those relationships, because it’s very important to him.”

This comes after it was revealed that Shiloh would soon be moving in with Pitt as she wants to spend some time with her dad before she turn 18 in May.

“Shiloh isn’t unhappy at Angelina’s, but she’s turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up,” they said. “Plus, she adores Brad and has always been daddy’s little girl.”

As for Pitt, he “was ecstatic when Shiloh told him the news.”