Meghan Markle breaks King Charles heart with major decision

Meghan Markle broke King Charles’ heart as she decides against bringing her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK in May.



According to Royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths, there is no chance the Duchess of Sussex would accompany Prince Harry to London and even if she does, she won’t bring her kids along.

For the unversed, King Charles allegedly invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to spend the summer at Balmoral ahead of their UK visit to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

During an appearance on Talk TV, the expert said "no way" Meghan would visit the Balmoral, adding, "[Meghan] was never really very enamoured with the rural royal life and the sort of cold two bar radiators and the boot rooms.”

“I mean can you imagine Meghan stalking in the highlands all summer? I can't really to be honest,” the expert added.

She went on to note that even if “Harry comes, I can't imagine a world in which Meghan comes over with the kids, it's really sad."

This comes after a source told Page Six that the cancer-stricken monarch is “desperate” to meet Harry’s kids. It is pertinent to note here that Archie was one-year-old when Harry and Meghan left the UK for a life in the US and Lilibet wasn’t even born then.

Hence, Charles wants to meet Lilibet in person and see Archie, who has not been to his birth country since Megxit happened in 2020.

"I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children, and extending this olive branch to Meghan and Harry,” the source said. “He may decide that life is just too short.”

“Balmoral is truly the perfect, restful place for a reunion. If he does issue an invite, then Harry and Meghan should surely agree to the visit.”