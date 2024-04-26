Prince Harry’s disappointment in the Archie, Lilibet security laid bare

Prince Harry is reportedly been feeling rather unhappy with everything and wants some major changes made to his security arrangement.



All of this has been brought to light by an inside source that is well placed within Buckingham Palace.

The insider in question began everything by referencing Prince Harry’s recent fights to obtain State funded security for his kids and wife, while interviewing with Express UK.

In the eyes of the source. “Harry is extremely disappointed by the decisions made regarding his security.”

“His request for security was not just for his personal safety but also for his family, the public and the officers assigned to him.”

The real reason behind his fight for it all is because “Harry wants to spend more time in the UK with his family.”

However, at the end of the day, “there’s no way he can do that while a question mark hangs over his security detail.”

For those unversed with the case itself, the Duke of Sussex has found himself losing his initial contesting over the downgrading of State funded security.

At the time he claimed his reduced security situation was ‘unfair’ given the threats he was still facing.

Even his lawyers had claimed that this was not in order to obtain “preferential treatment” but instead address the unfairness in question.