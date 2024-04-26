Zendaya's stance on marriage with Tom Holland revealed

Zendaya and Tom Holland met on the set of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and have been together since 2021

Zendaya isn’t ready to tie the knot with beau Tom Holland as of now.

According to an insider close to Zendaya, the Dune 2 actress needs more time for her successful Hollywood career, while her Tom wants to make things official.

"They’ve been dating for a long time, years in fact, and moved in together not too long ago. They have a solid relationship, and Tom would like to make things official," the tipster told.

"They’re both so young. They have their whole lives ahead of them, and right now she’d rather focus on her career," they added to Life & Style. "Zendaya isn’t saying no, she’s saying let’s wait."

Before the duo moved in together, a separate source dished, "They both work so hard that they love the idea of coming home to each other. It will be such a game changer. They’re just happy to be together."

The Spider-Man alums keep their relationship strictly private, with Tom once explaining to Jay Shetty, “My relationship is the thing I keep most sacred. I don't talk about it.”

“I try my best to keep it as private as possible. We both feel like that is the healthiest way for us to move on as a couple, so I do try to keep as removed from Hollywood as possible,” he shared.