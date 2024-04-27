Ncuti Gatwa talks being the 15th Doctor on latest ‘Doctor Who' series

Ncuti Gatwa is gearing up for the launch of his new 'Doctor Who' series

Ncuti Gatwa is terrified as his Doctor Who series' release gets closer.

In two weeks, fans will get to see the new series starring Ncuti as the first queer and black Time Lord. The S*x Education star has admitted he’s “terrified” in anticipation of the release.

While Ncuti made his debut as the Time Lord in the Christmas Day special episode of the show, the full series starring him will hit BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11 May before airing on BBC One later the same day.

Speaking about his big role, Ncuti said, “Terrifying, terrifying, but exciting as well as we have poured so much love into it.”

“I’m ready for the world to see it. Heart is racing but ready for it,” he said during his appearance on The One Show.

The 31-year-old also previously shared his thoughts on the doctor being queer this time around. He told Variety: “Do you know what? It makes perfect sense to me.”

He added: “I feel like anyone that has a problem with someone who’s not a straight white man playing this character, you’re not really, truly a fan of the show. You’ve not been watching!”

He remarked: “Because the show is about regeneration, and the Doctor is an alien — why would they only choose to be this sort of person?”

Echoing Ncuti’s statements, showrunner Russell T Davies said: “They weren’t exactly the straightest men in the past. You’re talking about someone who does have a lightness and a joy about him that, to me, chimes with queer energy. It’s very rarely driving the story vehemently, but you will see moments exploring it. We’re not delivering a neutered Doctor.”