How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘are struggling’ with ‘bored’ public

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have “struggled” since they moved to America after stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

According to an expert, the Americans want the Sussexes to move on from their complaints of mistreatment at the royal family’s hands and create “a life” in America.

Royal expert Richard Palmer told The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, “I think they've struggled.”

“Initially of course, as so many people have pointed out, Meghan was treated as a breath of fresh air, a fantastic addition to the family by the British media, but there's been a change,” he explained.

He explained: “I think the US media has got bored with them continually moaning about the way they've been treated. And essentially has said ‘ok right we've heard that story, we don't want to hear about that any longer.’”

“‘If you are Americans, essentially, if you're basically yourself here, then you need to show us that you are enterprising people who are creating new lives for yourselves out here,’” he remarked.

‘“What have you got to show us?,’” he asked rhetorically.

This comes as Harry is expected to visit the U.K. soon for the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Whether Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will join him is still not clear.