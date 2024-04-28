Meghan Markle’s body language has dynamically changed years after marrying Prince Harry.



The Duchess of Sussex is currently Roy focusing on ‘platonic love’ in her life and wants to be with her gal pals.

Body language expert has touched upon Meghan’s recent interactions with Nachos Figueras’ wife and explained how the Duchess is now invested in friendships.

Judi told The Express: "When she married Harry, the visual suggestion was that she was totally invested in him as her friend and her husband. Their constantly tactile and besotted behaviours were excluding to the outside world. When we saw Meghan, she was only ever with Harry in terms of close relationships."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.