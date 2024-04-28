Prince Harry confirms UK return as King Charles resumes royal duties

Prince Harry is all set to return to UK for Invictus Games event, it has been confirmed two days after King Charles announced he will resume public-facing duties next week.



The Invictus Games Foundation has confirmed Archie and Lilibet father’s return to Britain in a tweet on Sunday.

It says, “The Invictus Games Foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8th.

“We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion.”

Royal expert Cameron Walker also took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and said “CONFIRMED: Prince Harry will attend @WeAreInvictus’ 10th Anniversary celebration at St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday 8th May. The Duke of Sussex will deliver a reading during the service, marking a decade of “changing lives and saving lives through sport”.

Earlier, the palace announced, “King Charles will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis."

The King and Queen Camilla will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients.

This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements the King will undertake in the weeks ahead.