Royal fans react as Prince Harry announces 'exciting news'

The Invictus Games Foundation has confirmed that Prince Harry will return to UK for the special event, being held on May 8th.



The spokesperson confirmed on X, formerly Twitter handle, with a sweet photo of Prince Harry.

The tweet reads, “The Invictus Games Foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8th.

“We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion.”

Reacting to it, one royal fan commented, “Congratulations Captain Wales and @WeAreInvictus family on the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games!”

Another said, “Exciting news! 10 years … Invictus has become a global phenomenon and we are here for it! Your Patron #PrinceHarry is the real leader.”

“Congratulations Prince Harry. I wish for once I could read a post without all the vicious snipes at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It’s disgusting. I wish @WeAreInvictus would block them all,” the third commented.