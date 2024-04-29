Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘takeaways' habits unveiled

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy a unique privilege that other members of the Royal Family don’t.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are delivered their food takeaway at their doorstep, unlike others, who have to pick it up from Palace gates.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 's Scott Mills in 2017, Kate admitted that she loves herself some spices, William whereas is fond of Chinese food.

Meanwhile, fellow Royal Family member, Princess Eugenie, spoke about her eating habits on the Table Manners podcast.

Princess Eugenie shared: "So last night we got a curry, which I never do," she admitted, adding: "I never eat them! [My husband Jack Brooksbank ] and I were literally sitting for an hour on Deliveroo, like what on Earth does this mean?"