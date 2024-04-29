Charlie Puth responds to Taylor Swift's shout out to him on 'TTPD'

Taylor Swift praised singer Charlie Puth on her album 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Charlie Puth has responded after being given a shout out on Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department.

Taking to his Instagram story, Charlie reposted Taylor’s post thanking her fans for the enormous response to her 11th studio album.

On TTPD, Taylor praises the Attention hitmaker on the title song of the album. She sings: "You smokеd, then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist.”

In the image reposted by Puth, Taylor is seen sitting with headphones on, with the name of the song, The Tortured Poets Department, written on the image.

The Midnights hitmaker, who’s currently dating NFL hunk Travis Kelce, also name checked icons like late poet Dylan Thomas and iconic musician/writer Patti Smith on her album.

Meanwhile, the Left and Right singer celebrated his fiancée Brooke Sansone’s birthday on April 18.





Alongside a slew of photos of the two and a single shot of Brooke, he wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE I AM SO LUCKY TO BE WITH YOU FOREVER. ALSO YOU ARE SO INSANELY PRETTY I CAN’T TAKE IT. I CAN’T WAIT TO SPEND A MILLION MORE BIRTHDAYS WITH YOU SWEET BOOK.”

