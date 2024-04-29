Diddy plotting revenge against THESE celebrities amid SA lawsuit: Insider

Sean "Diddy" Combs is out for the A-list celebrities amid sexual and physical assault lawsuits.

According to a source privy to Radar Online, the music mogul has been secretly getting ready to come for the artists who left him online during this ordeal.

"He's nursing a grudge against collaborators who've gone silent amid his legal battles. Questions linger over the whereabouts of stars he helped elevate, like Jennifer Lopez, Usher, and Justin Bieber, who have distanced themselves from him,” an insider claimed.

The tip comes after federal agents in Los Angeles raided the rapper’s home, with helicopters above the property.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," a Homeland Security Investigations representative told PEOPLE in a statement.

"Diddy is preparing for a fierce legal battle to clear his name. Once vindicated, his focus will shift toward settling scores with those who deserted him when he needed them most!” the tipster concluded.