Billy Joel's ex Christie Brinkley dances to his ‘Uptown Girl' performance: Watch

Billy Joel serenades ex Christie Brinkley with ‘Uptown Girl’ performance

Billy Joel turned his latest performance into a family affair featuring his daughter Alexa Ray Joel and ex-wife Christie Brinkley .

Joel’s performance in Madison Square Garden for his residency constituted a joint performance with his daughter Alexa.

The Piano Man’s ex-wife Brinkley was also present and serenaded by his performance of his hit Uptown Girl (1983).The 1980’s supermodel could be seen swaying and enjoying the song, which was written as a tribute to her.

Brinkley’s moves got her shown on the big screen, which in turn made the model give the audience a smile.

Brinkley also starred in the music video for the hit, playing the rich uptown girl Joel - an auto mechanic - attempted to impress.

Joel originally wrote the song for his then-girlfriend supermodel Elle Macpherson and was named Uptown Girls, but he later repurposed it to be about Brinkley, changing its title to Uptown Girl.

In 2010, he explained this change to Howard Stern, saying, “Rather than it be about all these different girls, she became the Uptown Girl. I started writing it about one person.”

The hit song, which remained at number three on Billboard Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks in 1983, belongs to Joel's ninth studio album An Innocent Man.