'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' composer brings film's music to life

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse composer Daniel Pemberton is set to bring the movie's music to life with the concert tour.



Pemberton recently announced the concert tour across the United States, starting September 1st in Nashville, Tennessee.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, this special tour features over 50 performances where musicians will play the film's score live as the animation plays on screen.

Pemberton expressed excitement about bringing this innovative performance to American fans, emphasizing the creative freedom and dynamic nature of the Spider-Verse soundtrack.

He said, "I always thought it’d be impossible to do live, because they jump between so many different ideas and genres."

"One of the things that I love about these movies is that I’m given creative freedom that often doesn’t seem to exist so much in live-action," Pemberton continued.

Discussing about the pressure to make live-action, the Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated composer further added, "and because the Spider-Verse films look like nothing else people had seen before, it allowed me to try and make something that didn’t sound like anything people had heard before. The difficulty with live-action is that a lot of live-action looks like live-action you’ve seen before, and so there’s a pressure to make music that sounds like stuff you’ve heard before."