Britney Spears warned unstable behavior may lead to harm without intervention

Britney Spears’ erratic online behaviour shows the singer is “out of control” and could hurt herself or people around her, warned a psychiatrist.

Speaking with TMZ, Dr. Charles Sophy analyzed the popstar’s behaviour and issued a warning to the popstar, telling her she needs medication and continuous supervision.

The psychiatrist said Spears’ recent behavior is hardly surprising to him before saying that he is not sure of the person who was charge of her conservatorship but he believes it was in place for a legitimate reason.

"When you have a mental illness to this degree, you need that kind of structure, supervision, and most importantly, to take your medication," he said.

"I think that's probably what's happened here. This is a 'no medication' situation,” the expert continued. "The erratic behavior, the manic-y spending of money, recklessness..."

"She's out of control on many levels," he said.

He was then asked what would happen if Spears’ condition worsens, to which he replied, "These kinds of situations run into a wall eventually.”

“Either she'll hurt herself, she might hurt someone else or she could be 5150ed because she's not being able to take care of herself," he explained.

"And any of those situations will push her to a place where then medication can be given to her against her will."