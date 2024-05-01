King Charles eager to see Prince Harry upon UK return: 'Will put effort'

King Charles will reportedly go an extra mile to make time for Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex, who is set to land in the UK next week, will witness a visit from his dad, who otherwise has a busy schedule as he is set to return to the UK.

During an appearance on GB News, Ingrid said: "I don't think we're going to see William and Harry together. But I do think that King Charles will make an effort to see his son. He'll want to see him.

"They'll both be in London at the same time, I believe, because it's the Prime Minister's meeting. So there is no real reason why Harry shouldn't see his father."

This comes as Harry spoke to Good Morning America days after the King was diagnosed with cancer.

"Look I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him I'm grateful for that," he told host Will Reeve.



He explained: "My family and my life in California is as it is. I have got other trips planned. That would take me through the UK or back to the UK, so you know, I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can."

