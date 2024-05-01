Meghan Markle opens up about personality clash with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle once discussed the personality clash with Kate Middleton and Prince William, highlighting how their differences have actually helped them work together effectively.



During a joint appearance with Prince Harry and the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Royal Foundation Forum, the former actress said that all four of them have “different personalities.”

In the resurfaced interview, Meghan talked of Fab Four while acknowledging their “distinct temperaments.”

She said, "Thank goodness it's such differing personalities and that everyone's very communicative because that's how you can really see bigger change."

"If everyone's thinking the same way, how are you going to push the envelope? You know, how are you really going to break through in a different sort of mindset?

"Changing mindsets and all of that is part of this communication that we have constantly. So, I think it's part of the reason we've had so much success with Heads Together and whatever we end up working on moving forward."