Palace to not give Prince Harry accommodation upon UK arrival: Source

Palace has reportedly denied to give accommodation to Prince Harry upon his UK arrival in May to mark the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games.



The Duke of Sussex will most likely stay in a hotel upon his upcoming visit as his request for accommodation at Windsor Castle was declined, reported The Express.

It is pertinent to note here that Harry was also evicted from his residence in UK, the Frogmore Cottage, last year, as a punishment for releasing family secrets in his explosive memoir, Spare.

Meanwhile, it is still not certain whether Harry would meet his cancer-stricken father King Charles, who made his first public appearance post the shocking diagnosis on April 30.

Speaking with GB News, royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed that the monarch would “make an effort” to see his estranged son.

"I don't think we're going to see William and Harry together. But I do think that King Charles will make an effort to see his son. He'll want to see him,” she said.

"They'll both be in London at the same time, I believe, because it's the Prime Minister's meeting. So there is no real reason why Harry shouldn't see his father."