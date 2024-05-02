‘Bizarre' Meghan Markle fact that has Prince Harry obsessed

Prince Harry admits he started speaking to Meghan Markle at a poignant time in his life.



The Duke of Sussex, who tied the knot with Meghan Markle in 2018, began romance with her around the time of Princess Diana’s birthday.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare,’ Harry noted: "It occurred to me how uncanny, how surreal, how bizarre, that this marathon conversation should have begun on July 1, 2016.

“My mother's fifty-fifth birthday,” he exclaimed.

Elsewhere, Harry has been mocked for comparing Meghan to Princess Diana.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield tells Express.co.uk: “Are dozens of people jumping out of bushes or waiting outside of the gym for a shot of Meghan Markle?

“No. Diana had it 1,000x worse than Meghan ever will.”

She continued: “Princess Diana suffered media scrutiny for almost two decades. Harry and Meghan are very litigious.