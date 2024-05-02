Britney Spears, Sam Asghari finally close the curtains on divorce settlement

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are finally putting an end to their divorce settlement.

The update comes after the estranged couple was legally separated nine months ago, following their 14-month marriage.

According to TMZ, the 42-year-old singer and the 30-year-old fitness fighter are just waiting for the judge to sign off on their final divorce paperwork, filed by Britney’s famous celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser.

In the filing, Sam and his lawyer Neal Hirsh have decided against contesting the prenuptial agreement, protecting Britney's reported $60 million fortune.

The pair tied the knot on June 9, 2022 at a star-studded ceremony at Britney’s Thousand Oaks mansion.

Their nuptials came less than a month after they suffered a miscarriage but still planned on “trying to expand their beautiful family.”

According to Daily Mail, Britney was accused of cheating on the Iranian-born model with a staff member named Paul Soliz, however, she still continued to praise Sam.

“I have an appreciation for how stable he is. I love that he doesn't drink. He's a gift from God,” Britney wrote of him in her 2023 bestselling memoir The Woman In Me.