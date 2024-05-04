 

Princess Eugenie shares romantic post to celebrate husband Jack Brooksbank's birthday

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank got married in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England

By
Web Desk

May 04, 2024

Princess Eugenie shares romantic post to celebrate husband Jack Brooksbank's birthday

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie celebrated her husband Jack Brooksbank’s 38th birthday with a heartfelt note.

Taking to Instagram, Eugenie shared previously never-before-seen photos with the husband to mark his special day.

Eugenie celebrated Brooksbank's birthday with an Instagram post featuring three new photos, including a snap that featured their three-year-old son, August, on the beach with his father.

She posted the photos with sweet caption, “Happy Happy Birthday my love. Always making joy wherever you are” followed by numerous heart-eyed emoticons.

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Brooksbank a very happy birthday and dropped sweet messages.

Sarah Ferguson also extended love to her son-in-law by pressing the heart button on the post.

Eugenie and Jack got married in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England.

They welcomed their first son August in February 2021 and Ernest in July 2023.

