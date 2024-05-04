King Charles coronation: First anniversary plans laid bare

King Charles and Queen Camilla will mark the first anniversary of their coronation on Monday, May 6, 2024.



A royal expert has disclosed the plans to mark the big day.

Royal expert Cameron Walker has revealed, “On 6 May at midday, exactly one year since St Edward’s Crown touched The King’s head, The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute supported by the Band of the Grenadier Guards in Green Park.”

The royal commentator went on saying, “The Honourable Artillery Company will fire a 62 Gun Royal Salute from Tower Wharf at 1pm.”

“I am reliably informed gun salutes will be carried out in Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff too,” he further claimed.

Later, Cameron Walker also shared a video of King Charles and Queen Camilla on X, formerly Twitter handle and said, “Earlier this week, The King and Queen were presented with the Coronation roll, an official record of their Coronation.

“Creating a handwritten record has been tradition for centuries, but Their Majesties' is the first to use paper, rather than animal skin, reflecting The King's passion for animal welfare.”