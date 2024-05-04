Britney Spears' father continues to drag conservatorship battle

Britney Spears father Jamie Spears recently filed a motion to get the May 13 hearing suspended

Britney Spears' father continues to drag conservatorship battle

Britney Spears and her father are not yet done with their legal battle over the former’s conservatorship.

On Tuesday, Jamie Spears filed a motion for summary judgment about the financial objections raised by the Toxic crooner in an effort to avoid proceeding with a trial.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE read, "Jamie brings this motion because there are no triable issues of material fact and Jamie is entitled to judgment as a matter of law on Britney’s Objections.”

Britney’s objections include compensation to Tri Star Sports & Entertainment and payment of attorneys’ fees to Sidley Austin LLP.

Jamie is also seeking a judgment over her three requests for more information i.e. accounting compensation to Tri Star Sports & Entertainment, payment of rent for storage space and investment valuation differences.

According to the outlet, he wants the judge to overrule all of the singer’s objections and remove their "May 13, 2024 trial off the calendar.”

The update comes after Britney went MIA from her socials, sparking concern that she might be in dire straits financially as she had to pay an additional $2 million for her father’s legal fees, along with her own bill of $4 million.

However, an insider clarified to Daily Mail that the singer “couldn't be happier” having finally quit ties with her father.