Britney Spears' mom, Lynne lands in LA post singer's injury

Britney Spears twisted her right ankle on Thursday and blamed her mom for the 'set-up'

Britney Spears' mom Lynne was spotted in public for the first time shortly after the singer injured her right ankle recently.

According to DailyMail, after sparking some fresh mental health concerns in a rather chaotic night at Chateau Marmont this week, Spears’ mom jetted into LAX.

The 42-year-old princess of pop, left everyone in shock as she revealed photos showing the barefoot star wrapped in a blanket being escorted out by emergency paramedics on Thursday, May 2. 2024.

Spears was seen in her underwear, clutching a pillow and her phone as she appeared quite distressed leaving the hotel. Many were quick to recall the artist’s infamous 2008 meltdown due to striking similarities.

The Toxic hit-maker alleged that her ailment was a 'set up' by her mother, in a narrative video she uploaded on her Instagram Stories, showing off her 'twisted' right ankle that looked painful and swollen.

Britney Spears’ mother, Lynne, arrived to LA 24 hours after the singer’s injury and was seen talking on the phone as she was greeted by her son Bryan and her granddaughter.