Backgrounds that made Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg

Billionaires attended these schools which made them what they are today

Billionaires' background shows prestigious institutes are not the only path to success. — Reuters

People usually wonder about the lives of the billionaires and the richest people of the world and take inspiration from them to attain similar financial success.

Attending prestigious education institutes may have enabled them to reach the top however, this is not always the case. Some of them have attended public sector institutes as well.

Elon Musk $197.4 billion

Elon Musk, who is the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, went to public schools in the South African city of Pretoria where he was born. He is one of the richest people in the world.

The billionaire attended public schools; Waterkloof House Preparatory School and Bryanston High School.

For the secondary education, he went at another public sector institution Pretoria Boys High School.

Elon Musk, who went to public schools, founded SpaceX. — X/@elonmusk

The Mars-obsessed also went to the University of Pretoria briefly to study computer science while waiting for a decision on US visa application.

Later, the 52-year-old attended Queen’s University in Kingston, Canada, for the same studies but switched to the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania. He graduated with degrees in physics and economics.

The founder of Neuralink also briefly secured admission at Stanford University in PhD program but opted out two days later.

Jeff Bezos $199.6 billion

The founder of Amazon and aerospace company Blue Origin Jeff Bezos acquired primary education from River Oaks Elementary School, Houston and went to a public institution Miami Palmetto High School, before Princeton University.

Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in his garage. — Reuters

The 60-year-old was also part of the Student Science Training Program at the University of Florida, before Princeton.

At Princeton he graduated with a degree in physics, and then switched to electrical engineering and computer science.

The world’s richest person founded Amazon in his garage in 1994 and later served as president and CEO of the venture.

Mark Zuckerberg $151 billion

The fourth richest person Mark Zuckerberg is a drop out of Harvard University, who was focused on developing Facebook which he co-founded in 2004.

Mark Zuckerberg dropped out of Harvard to co-found Facebook. — Reuters

His primary education started at Ardsley Public High School in New York and then went to Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter.