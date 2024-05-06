Meghan Markle Hollywood ‘disaster' weighed in against ‘real' success

Meghan Markle poked fun at over lack of promising Hollywood work

Meghan Markle Hollywood ‘disaster' weighed in against ‘real' success

Meghan Markle has reportedly become a laughing stock for Hollywood due to her constant failures.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is claimed to not have work hard for her success, has turned her career in a ‘disaster.’

In a conversation with In Touch, a source said: "Almost everything they’ve tried has ended in disaster."

Another added: "Hollywood is glam and glitz on the outside, but the real stars have worked hard for their success — and you get the impression hard work isn’t really Meghan’s thing."

A third continued: "She was a nobody when she married Harry in 2018 but immediately thought she deserved a place at the A-listers’ table.

“Now, after all her failures, those A-listers — and the royals — are laughing at her!” noted the insider.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.